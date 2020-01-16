Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Boosts Position in First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,908 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCBC opened at $30.47 on Thursday. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

