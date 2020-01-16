Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Buys 3,996 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 390.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $913.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.04.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Unitil had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

