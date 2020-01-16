Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Buys 6,448 Shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Hometrust Bancshares were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 843,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HTBI opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $472.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.73 million for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTBI shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $34,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,419 shares in the company, valued at $862,345.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,752 shares of company stock worth $864,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.