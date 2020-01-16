Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 164,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 69,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.31. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

