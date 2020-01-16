Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,845 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in BankFinancial were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFIN. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BankFinancial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BankFinancial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BankFinancial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BankFinancial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFIN opened at $12.79 on Thursday. BankFinancial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $198.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. BankFinancial had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankFinancial Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFIN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

