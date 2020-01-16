Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,831 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 86.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

ULH opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $375.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

