Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBNC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 31,226 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $450,801.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,082.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,521 shares of company stock valued at $520,953. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

First Bancorp stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 30.74%. On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

