Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLPC stock opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $301.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.59. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $76.60.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLPC shares. ValuEngine raised Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

