Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,807.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

HHC opened at $124.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $231.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,746,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.00 per share, with a total value of $200,844,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,753,072 shares of company stock valued at $201,579,361. 7.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

