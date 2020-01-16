Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Invests $695,000 in First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Western Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Western Financial Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

First Western Financial Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

