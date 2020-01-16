Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Raises Position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 699,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 143,906 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 39,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,254,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after buying an additional 146,060 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 76.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 16.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of NR stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. Newpark Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $202.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

In other Newpark Resources news, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $37,300.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.