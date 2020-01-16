Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Raises Stake in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,589 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGCO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in RGC Resources by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RGC Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $27.39 on Thursday. RGC Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $219.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Research analysts expect that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

