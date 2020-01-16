Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 26,826 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,826 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. Boenning Scattergood cut Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.19%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

