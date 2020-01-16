Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 38,995 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,995 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 21.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth $414,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 121.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transcat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.23 million, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $34.18.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $41.76 million for the quarter. Transcat had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

