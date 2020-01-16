Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 5,266 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 14,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $277,791.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,246.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,817 shares of company stock worth $12,553,478 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $117.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $124.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.52.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.61.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

