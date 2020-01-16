Darin Wagner Sells 80,000 Shares of Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) Stock

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) Director Darin Wagner sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$30,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,035,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,153,351.30.

Darin Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Darin Wagner sold 154,290 shares of Balmoral Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$65,187.53.

BAR stock opened at C$0.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Balmoral Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 million and a P/E ratio of -27.14.

About Balmoral Resources

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

