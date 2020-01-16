DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBS GRP HOLDING/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.58. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $83.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Analysts expect that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

