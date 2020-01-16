Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $172.92 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $180.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

In other news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at $20,494,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,228 shares of company stock valued at $26,934,906. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

