DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DFS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 282.50 ($3.72).

DFS opened at GBX 280.50 ($3.69) on Monday. DFS Furniture has a 52-week low of GBX 202.50 ($2.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $595.56 million and a PE ratio of 30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 267.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 239.28.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

