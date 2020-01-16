Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $90.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DIN has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NYSE:DIN opened at $86.23 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $26,394.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,880,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.4% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,636,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 121.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

