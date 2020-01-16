DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DISCO CORP/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DISCO CORP/ADR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $327.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.70 million. DISCO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.93%.

DSCSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DISCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho raised DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DISCO CORP/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of DISCO CORP/ADR stock opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

