Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Cut by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,066,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,997 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,373,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,496,000 after acquiring an additional 342,045 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $83.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

