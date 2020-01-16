Dover (NYSE:DOV) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dover traded as high as $118.32 and last traded at $118.02, with a volume of 15514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.12.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at $39,084,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Insiders have sold a total of 25,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,287 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Dover by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 11,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

