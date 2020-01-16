DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get DS Smith alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DS Smith from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

DS Smith stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. DS Smith has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DS Smith (DITHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.