Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 10,799 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.2% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 283,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,878,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM opened at $136.72 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average of $121.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

