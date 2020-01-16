E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €8.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €8.00 ($9.30) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.87 ($11.48).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.01 ($11.64) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.11. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.