EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ESYJY. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EASYJET PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EASYJET PLC/S stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. EASYJET PLC/S has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

About EASYJET PLC/S

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

