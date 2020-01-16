Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Lessened by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,951 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average is $68.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,556,145.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

