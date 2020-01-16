EML Payments (ASX:EML) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.28

EML Payments Ltd (ASX:EML)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$5.28 ($3.74) and last traded at A$5.15 ($3.65), with a volume of 2960904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$4.88 ($3.46).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.75.

In other EML Payments news, insider David Liddy 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th.

EML Payments Company Profile (ASX:EML)

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for payouts, gifts, incentives and rewards, and supplier payments. It also offers supplier enablement, payment execution, program management, and other services.

