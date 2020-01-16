Emma Walmsley Buys 7 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 7 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,800 ($23.68) per share, for a total transaction of £126 ($165.75).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,731 ($22.77) per share, with a total value of £138.48 ($182.16).

On Monday, November 11th, Emma Walmsley purchased 7 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,727 ($22.72) per share, with a total value of £120.89 ($159.02).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,835.20 ($24.14) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,850.40 ($24.34). The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion and a PE ratio of 20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,774.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,703.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, December 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,660 ($21.84) to GBX 1,747 ($22.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,872.47 ($24.63).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

