Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Emx Royalty has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $1.72.

Get Emx Royalty alerts:

Emx Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

Emx Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Emx Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emx Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.