Encavis (ETR:CAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.52

Encavis AG (ETR:CAP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €10.52 ($12.23) and last traded at €10.40 ($12.09), with a volume of 41824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €10.46 ($12.16).

CAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Encavis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) target price on shares of Encavis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 344.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.40.

About Encavis (ETR:CAP)

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

