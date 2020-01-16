Engold Mines (CVE:EGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Engold Mines Ltd (CVE:EGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 62759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.

About Engold Mines (CVE:EGM)

EnGold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and magnetite deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 20,841 hectare located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada.

