Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) PT Lowered to GBX 1,200 at Berenberg Bank

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ERM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,335 ($17.56) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,375 ($18.09)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor stock opened at GBX 1,324 ($17.42) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,281.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,346.39. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a twelve month low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.29) per share. This is an increase from Euromoney Institutional Investor’s previous dividend of $10.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

