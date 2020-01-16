EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Sells $56,000.00 in Stock

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. EVO Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EVO Payments by 22.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in EVO Payments by 3,186.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVOP. BTIG Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Compass Point started coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.01.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.