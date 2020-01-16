Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.8% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $69.09 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.05.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

