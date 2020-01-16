Fastenal (FAST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 17th. Analysts expect Fastenal to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.51.

In other news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,666 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $612,808.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,409 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Edward Jones cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.78.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

