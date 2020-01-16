FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.00

FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 2060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

Separately, ValuEngine cut FERROVIAL S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

