Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $362.12

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $362.12 and last traded at $362.12, with a volume of 329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $361.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.67 and its 200-day moving average is $326.89.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.031 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $12.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.