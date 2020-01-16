Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.00

Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.30), with a volume of 128584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.75 ($1.34).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99.

In other news, insider John Duffy sold 602,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.29), for a total value of £590,762.62 ($777,114.73).

About Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries under the Village Bakery, Vogel's, and Cranks Organic brands; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

