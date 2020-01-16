First Analysis Initiates Coverage on Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Equities researchers at First Analysis started coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Zuora has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 48,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $711,087.96. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,854. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 312.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,839,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424,576 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at about $37,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 5,802.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 955,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 938,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at about $10,687,000. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

