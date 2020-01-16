First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. First Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.90 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

FBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,383,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 378,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 459,766 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBP opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

