First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.57.

AG stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.54 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

