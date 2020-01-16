First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $122.49, but opened at $120.75. First Republic Bank shares last traded at $117.09, with a volume of 74,960 shares.

The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,214,000 after buying an additional 350,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,834,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,135,000 after purchasing an additional 309,164 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.04 and its 200-day moving average is $102.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

About First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

