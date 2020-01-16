First Western Financial (MYFW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.51. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $17.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.