Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Short Interest Down 5.1% in December

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 14,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FISV opened at $118.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.98. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $119.31. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,436.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,001.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,390. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.