Foresight Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $144.32 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

