Forestar Group (FOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forestar Group stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

