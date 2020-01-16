Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTNT. FBN Securities reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortinet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $117.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $117.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,385.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,163,000 after acquiring an additional 176,160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,103,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

