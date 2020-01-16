Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 23,241.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,466,000 after buying an additional 3,889,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 47.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,987,000 after buying an additional 2,490,746 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 33.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,302,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,286,000 after buying an additional 328,567 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 14.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after buying an additional 287,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 230.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 365,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,804,000 after buying an additional 254,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.95.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 target price on Fortive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.